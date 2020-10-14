Will County Coroner’s Office Reporting The Death Of Two Men In Different Crashes
The Will County Coroner’s Office is reporting the death of 51-year-old Robbie R. Klapp of Joliet. He was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 8:36 a.m. at Amita St.Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
Mr. Klapp was walking on East Cass Street, when he was struck by two vehicles. The incident took place near the intersection of Cass Street and Walnut Street, in Joliet.
Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed on Thursday, October 8th, 2020. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending the outcome of Police, Autopsy, and Toxicological Reports.
A 69-year-old Gardner man dies following a crash on Monday, October 12th. The Will County Coroner’s office is reporting the death of Charles J. Butcher. He was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Kuersten Rd. and Pauling Rd. in Monee Township at 7:33 p.m.
The Will County Sheriff’s Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 were preliminary cause shows Multiple Injuries due to the collision. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending the outcome of police, autopsy, and toxicological reports.