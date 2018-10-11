Will County Courthouse Evacuated Wednesday Afternoon
By Monica DeSantis
|
Oct 11, 2018 @ 10:15 AM
file photo/md

A few scary moments for those who work at the Will County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. A gas line was accidentally hit by a construction worker near the intersection of Ottawa and Washington.

Judge Richard Schoenstedt, the Chief Judge of the Twelfth Circuit Court in Illinois ordered a precautionary evacuation shortly after the gas line puncture at around 4 p.m. Judge Schoenstedt tells WJOL that it was a smaller gas line that only serviced the courthouse. Courthouse staff, County staff and the gas company worked overnight to repair the problem. The Courthouse was open on time this morning and the gas line repaired. No other downtown businesses or buildings were affected.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Diverging Diamond Interchange To Impact Weber Road Troy to hold Coffee with the Superintendent NLFPD Recipient of FEMA Grant to Replace Aging Radios Troy Band Students Members of Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra and Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra Happy Halloween Fourth? Mokena Ready To Light Up The Skies Will County Sheriff’s Office Gets Huge Grant To Fight Substance Abuse
Comments