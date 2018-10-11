Will County Courthouse Evacuated Wednesday Afternoon

A few scary moments for those who work at the Will County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. A gas line was accidentally hit by a construction worker near the intersection of Ottawa and Washington.

Judge Richard Schoenstedt, the Chief Judge of the Twelfth Circuit Court in Illinois ordered a precautionary evacuation shortly after the gas line puncture at around 4 p.m. Judge Schoenstedt tells WJOL that it was a smaller gas line that only serviced the courthouse. Courthouse staff, County staff and the gas company worked overnight to repair the problem. The Courthouse was open on time this morning and the gas line repaired. No other downtown businesses or buildings were affected.