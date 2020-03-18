Will County District 92 Issues Statement Regarding Parent Who May Have Been Exposed to Coronaviurs
Will County District 92 has sent and email to staff and parents informing them of a parent at Ludwig Elementary School who may have been exposed to COVID-19 through their work. The statement says that the Ludwig parent was exposed to a student at a school where they teach and that student’s father owns a business that has an employee who has been tested, but no results are available yet. Superintendent of District 92 Tim Arnold has stated that he is in contact with the superintendent of the other school district, that it is not a local district, and the they are also monitoring the student and their family. District 92 wants to reiterate that their are no positive test results at this time.
The Ludwig parent has been self-quarantining and acting out of an abundance of caution. According to the district no family members have been on school grounds since last Friday, March 13. The district also says that they are in contact with the Illinois Coronavirus Hotline, the Will County ROE, and the CDPH, to ensure that District 92 is taking every responsible measure to ensure the safety of the community. Staff are being asked to stay home as they assess the current situation. District 92 has stated that they will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.