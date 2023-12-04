Will County Division of Transportation Hosting Public Meetings in December for Wilmington-Peotone Road Study
December 4, 2023 2:43PM CST
The Will County Division of Transportation (DOT) is holding two public information meetings about the future of Wilmington-Peotone Road, between Interstate 55 and Drecksler Road.
The public information meetings are part of a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study being conducted on the 22-mile stretch of roadway between Wilmington and Peotone. The open-house style meetings will allow residents to review information on the roadway, including challenges and possible improvements, and provide feedback. The two public meeting dates are:
- December 6 (4-7 p.m.): Wilmington City Hall – 1165 S Water St, Wilmington, IL 60481
- December 13 (4-7 p.m.): Peotone High School – 605 W North St, Peotone, IL 60468
The Wilmington-Peotone Road PEL Study will help the Will County DOT identify, analyze, and plan for the corridor’s future and accomplish the following goals:
- Understand the existing and future travel demand.
- Provide efficient east-west mobility for all users throughout the corridor.
- Develop a corridor that can handle travel demand in a safe manner to support the economic vitality of the county.
Public comments can be made either in person at one of the public information meetings, or online at www.wilmingtonpeotonestudy.com
. Comments can be submitted directly through a form submission, or through an interactive map of the project area, so concerns and comments can be tagged to a location along the corridor.
The meetings will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should contact Will County DOT by email at ckupkowski@willcountyillinois.
com or by phone at (815) 727-8476.