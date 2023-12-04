Will County Division of Transportation Hosting Public Meetings in December for Wilmington-Peotone Road Study

The Will County Division of Transportation (DOT) is holding two public information meetings about the future of Wilmington-Peotone Road, between Interstate 55 and Drecksler Road.

The public information meetings are part of a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study being conducted on the 22-mile stretch of roadway between Wilmington and Peotone. The open-house style meetings will allow residents to review information on the roadway, including challenges and possible improvements, and provide feedback. The two public meeting dates are:

December 6 (4-7 p.m.): Wilmington City Hall – 1165 S Water St, Wilmington, IL 60481

Wilmington City Hall – 1165 S Water St, Wilmington, IL 60481 December 13 (4-7 p.m.): Peotone High School – 605 W North St, Peotone, IL 60468

The Wilmington-Peotone Road PEL Study will help the Will County DOT identify, analyze, and plan for the corridor’s future and accomplish the following goals:

Understand the existing and future travel demand.

Provide efficient east-west mobility for all users throughout the corridor.

Develop a corridor that can handle travel demand in a safe manner to support the economic vitality of the county.

Public comments can be made either in person at one of the public information meetings, or online at www.wilmingtonpeotonestudy.com. Comments can be submitted directly through a form submission, or through an interactive map of the project area, so concerns and comments can be tagged to a location along the corridor.