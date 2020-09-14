Will County Election Judges Get Pay Raise
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry with Vote By Mail ballots that will be processed through tabulators during Central Count on March 31.
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry has announced that she will increase the pay for Election Judges who serve in a Polling Place during the Nov. 3 Presidential Election by $100, bringing their total pay to $250 from $150.
In addition, the County Clerk will raise the hourly pay for Early Voting election workers hired through her office to $20 from $13. These will be one-time pay increases for the November Election covered through CARES Act funding.
The Will County Clerk’s Office has drafted detailed health safety protocols for Election Day and Early Voting to minimize exposure to COVID-19. The office is providing health safety supplies for judges and election workers that include protective masks, face shields, gloves, disinfectant wipes, individual hand sanitizers, and a large hand sanitizing station for each Polling Place and Early Voting location.
The pay increase also acknowledges the additional health safety work they will be asked to perform by wiping down pens, voting booths, and other commonly used surfaces with disinfectant cloths throughout the day. They also will be asked to encourage voters to wear protective masks and maintain proper social distancing.