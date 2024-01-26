Will County EMA Ready To Help Residents Evacuate If Needed Due to Flooding Along The Kankakee River

Thawing ice and rain are causing flash flooding across the Kankakee River this morning. Will County Emergency Management said that the river rose three feet overnight, and has led some residents in Wilmington to evacuate. An ice jam broke, leading to the flash floods. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Southwestern Will and East Central Grundy counties until 9:15 Saturday morning. As of Friday at 8 a.m. 14 people were evacuated. Baltimore Street (Route 53) is closed between First Street and 102.

The National Weather Service has a Flood Watch in effect through Monday. Areas affected include: Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, DeKalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Poor drainage areas may become inundated. Storm drains and ditches may be clogged with snow and ice, causing localized flooding. Localized water level fluctuations may occur due to shifting river ice.