Will County EMA Storm Damage Survey

July 24, 2024 5:55AM CDT
Storm damage survey/Will County EMA

Will County Emergency Management Agency is providing all Will County residents an opportunity to assist them in reporting any damage to your home or business that was related to the severe weather storm on July 15th. By completing the Damage Assessment Survey you will support ongoing efforts by Will County EMA to assess countywide damage and determine eligibility for possible assistance for the region.

The survey is voluntary. It does not substitute reporting damage to an insurance company, and does not guarantee any disaster relief assistance.

Take the survey and help our EMA officials spread the word! www.willcountyema.org/storm

Will County EMA press release

