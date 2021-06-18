Will County Executive appoints 9, reappoints 6 to boards and commissions

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant appointed nine and reappointed six people to boards and commissions.
The Will County Board approved the actions during its regular meeting on Thursday, June 17.
John Stipanovich was reappointed to a three-year term with the Elwood Fire Protection District. He has been a member since 2012.
Kevin Gorman was reappointed to a three-year term on the Monee Fire Protection District. He also has been a member since 2012.
Crystal Briney and Dana R. Griffin were both reappointed to terms on Steger Estates Fire Protection District. Briney, who previously was appointed to fill the remainder of a term, is re-appointed to fill a term to expire May 1, 2023. Griffin was re-appointed to a three-year term to expire in 2024.
Michael Flanagan and Colette Safford were appointed, and Sandy Vasko reappointed to the Will County Historic Preservation Commission.
Donald Orseno was re-appointed to a four-year term on the Metra (Commuter) Rail Board. He has been a member since 2019.
Mary Alexander-Basta, Glenn Michael Crowner JR. and Peter March were appointed to the Community Development Block Grant/HOME Advisory Board.
Raymond Soliman was appointed to fill the remainder of the term of Tom Dolph on the Will County Merit Commission. Soliman will serve until Sept. 1.
Annette Parker and Dr. Silvo Morales Jr. were appointed to the Will County Board of Health for three-year terms. Parker (R-District 9) was chosen to fill one of two positions reserved for a County Board member. Morales meets the requirement for the position reserved for a physician, dentist or nurse.