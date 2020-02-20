Will County Executive Chief Of Staff Nick Palmer Dispels Rumors
Will County Executive Chief of Staff Nick Palmer who is running to succeed his boss Larry Walsh, addresses rumors that he wants to become the next City manager of Joliet. When asked directly by Scott Slocum he answer emphatically, “no.” Palmer says he’s flattered considering the 15 years he’s worked with the City of Joliet helping to bring such projects to fruition as the new courthouse and doing it in a fiscally responsible way. But Palmer says the mayor of Joliet has never spoken to him about the job. Palmer is running in the Democratic March Primary on March 17th against State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.
Palmer’s name had been rumored considering a 5 month search for a new Joliet City manager resulted in no one being hired from all the applicants. The Ad Hoc City Manager Search Committee of the City of Joliet will hold a meeting on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the City Council Chamber – 2nd Floor, Joliet City Hall, 150 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, Illinois.
To hear the entire interview click below.