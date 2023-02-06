Will County Executive Invites Families to Attend Kids’ Fair on Presidents Day

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant invites families to attend a Kids’ Fair on Monday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Troy Middle School, 5800 W. Theodore St., Plainfield, IL. This free event will feature interactive and educational activities by local organizations, businesses, and government agencies.

“This event is a fun, free activity for families to attend while schools are closed on Presidents Day,” said Bertino-Tarrant. “Dozens of vendors have signed up with interactive activities for students and important local resources for parents and caregivers.”

The Kids’ Fair will feature games, crafts, educational activities, performances, storytelling, and live animals. Free haircuts will be provided by Champions Beauty Barber University. Community organizations and public agencies will also be showcasing their services.