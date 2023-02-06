1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Executive Invites Families to Attend Kids’ Fair on Presidents Day

February 6, 2023 5:11PM CST
Share
Will County Executive Invites Families to Attend Kids’ Fair on Presidents Day

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant invites families to attend a Kids’ Fair on Monday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Troy Middle School, 5800 W. Theodore St., Plainfield, IL. This free event will feature interactive and educational activities by local organizations, businesses, and government agencies.

“This event is a fun, free activity for families to attend while schools are closed on Presidents Day,” said Bertino-Tarrant. “Dozens of vendors have signed up with interactive activities for students and important local resources for parents and caregivers.”

The Kids’ Fair will feature games, crafts, educational activities, performances, storytelling, and live animals. Free haircuts will be provided by Champions Beauty Barber University. Community organizations and public agencies will also be showcasing their services.

Popular Posts

1

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
2

Judge Denies Joliet Man’s Motion to Reconsider Decision 90 Year Prison Sentence
3

Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago
4

Will County Restaurant Owner Fined for Violating Labor Laws
5

Empty Dealership in Plainfield Could Be Filled Soon

Recent Posts