Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant announces reelection campaign

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (D-Shorewood) filed petitions with the Will County Clerk’s office this week, officially kicking-off her reelection campaign. Pledging to continue prioritizing public safety, balanced budgets and an open and transparent government, Bertino-Tarrant points to her promises made and kept in her desire to seek a second term.

“When I ran for County Executive, I made a commitment to create an accessible, inclusive, and collaborative government to help build and support thriving communities,” said Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “Those are the priorities at the forefront of everything we seek to accomplish at Will County.”

As a former teacher, principal and State Senator, Bertino-Tarrant has dedicated her life to education advocacy and public service. Jennifer believes her no-nonsense, bipartisan style helps to deliver results.

“Residents want to see their elected officials work together and solve problems, and that’s what I am committed to doing,” said Bertino-Tarrant.

As part of a balanced budget, Jennifer worked with the County Board to pass the largest infrastructure improvement plan in Will County’s history, funding critical infrastructure and helping to modernize county government. She also directed more resources towards tackling the fentanyl crisis and increased funding for police officers to help them do their jobs.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish in such a short time, but there is still more work to be done,” said Bertino-Tarrant. “I promise to continue fighting for working families, senior citizens, veterans; people who need our support.”