Will County Executive Signs Emergency Proclamation

Will County EMA has coordinated with Constellation Energy to activate a siphon of warm water from the Dresden Energy Center cooling lake Wednesday morning to accelerate the melting of ice on the Kankakee river. There are three pipes that can be accessed but Constellation only allowed one to be opened according to Will County Board member Joe Van Duyne.

Following the news, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant issued an emergency proclamation.

Wilmington residents are advised to continue to monitor conditions over the next two weeks and to be prepared to evacuate quickly if needed. A sandbagging station was set up at Wilmington City Hall Wednesday.