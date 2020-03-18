Will County Executive Signs Proclamation of Disaster for COVID-19 Response
Will County Buidling
Will County Executive Larry Walsh on Monday issued a Proclamation of a Disaster for Will County in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak across the county. This proclamation will activate the county’s emergency response plans to assist the residents during this time.
“It is my duty as County Executive to ensure the public safety of our residents,” Walsh said. “Issuing this proclamation is a preemptive measure to ensure all necessary county resources can be made available to assist the residents of our county during this uncertain time.”
Currently, Will County has only one confirmed case of the COVID-19 or coronavirus. Walsh encourages everyone to continue to follow guidelines from the state to limit gatherings with more than 50 people and to consistently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. People are also encouraged to self-quarantine to limit the spread of the virus.
“I am proud of the cooperation between the various departments of county government to keep our residents safe,” said Will County Board Speaker Denise Winfrey. “Executive Walsh’s disaster proclamation will ensure we are able to continue to provide the necessary services for our residents.”
Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor the CDC website for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html or contact the Illinois Coronavirus Hotline at 800-889-3931 or via email: DPH.sick@illinois.gov.