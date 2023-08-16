Will County Executive to Deliver the State of the County Thursday

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant will deliver the annual State of the County address to the Will County Board at their August meeting. The address will also include the presentation of the proposed Fiscal Year 24 County Budget.

The State of the County Address will occur on Thursday, August 17, 2023 – 9:30AM – The address will occur during the New Business portion of the agenda.

The address can be viewed via WebEx. Directions for accessing the WebEx meeting are available on the Will County Board website: www.willcountyboard.com