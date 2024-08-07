Will County Expands Dial-a-Ride Services

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Pace Suburban Bus leadership, and the Mayors of Braidwood and Wilmington cut the ribbon on the Access Will County Dial-a-Ride program, which has expanded into Southwest Will County. (From left to right: Wilmington City Administrator Jeannine Smith, Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger, Wilmington Mayor Ben Dietz, County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski, Braidwood Mayor Karen Hart, and Braidwood City Administrator Tony Altiery).

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant joined Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) leadership and local officials to celebrate the expansion of dial-a-ride services into southwest Will County. Seniors and people with disabilities in six new townships can now register for the Access Will County Dial-a-Ride service for their transportation needs.

“With Access Will County, residents with mobility issues now have a convenient option for travelling easily throughout the region,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant. “This expansion into southwest Will County connects seniors and people with disabilities to safe and reliable transportation. This has been a long time coming, and I appreciate the local leaders who worked with us to implement this expansion.”

The new service area will include several townships that previously did not have access to a dial-a-ride transportation service. Residents over 60 years of age or living with a disability in the new service area, which includes the City of Braidwood and the City of Wilmington, can now schedule rides with Pace after registering for the program. The program offers a curb-to-curb transportation service with flexible routes and scheduling for any purpose.

“Pace is proud to partner with Will County to provide critical access to independence, community life, and essential services,” said Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski. “We have made significant investments in new services, infrastructure, and technologies in Will County, and we will continue to innovate and meet the evolving needs of those we serve.”

Previously called “Will-Ride,” Will County’s dial-a-ride service has operated for 10 years in the eastern Will County townships of Crete, Frankfort, Green Garden, Monee, Peotone, Washington, and Will. Following the allocation of $200,000 in Will County’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget, both the County Executive Office and Pace worked closely with partners in southwest Will County on an expansion strategy. Residents in Custer, Florence, Reed, Wesley, Wilmington, and Wilton Townships will now be able to utilize Access Will County Dial-a-Ride.

“The need for a consistent dial-a-ride system in our community has been apparent for years,” said Wilmington Mayor Ben Dietz. “This system will connect people with jobs, human services, and basic living needs. I appreciate our partnership with Will County and Pace to get this important program launched locally.”

The new service area also coincides with an expansion of the distance that users can travel with Access Will County Dial-a-Ride. Previously, residents could request a ride within a 10-mile radius of the borders of their township. The new service boundary allows residents to travel anywhere in Will County and locations within one mile of the Will County border, plus parts of southern Cook County.

“Having access to a reliable dial-a-ride service has been one of the top issues we’ve been hearing from residents for years,” said Braidwood Mayor Karen Hart. “I am looking forward to our residents being able to travel throughout Will County.”

The expansion follows the completion of a Pace-funded study of Will County’s dial-a-ride and paratransit services, which was overseen by the County Executive’s Office. The study examined the 12 dial-a-ride systems operating within Will County and identified a variety of gaps and barriers for residents who require mobility assistance. The study outlined short- and long-term goals, which included expanding coverage of Will County’s dial-a-ride service into southwest Will County.

“Making our system accessible for seniors and people with disabilities makes our system more accessible for everyone,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “Access Will County Dial-a-Ride improves mobility for those who depend on us most.”

To raise awareness of the program, the Will County Executive Office will host in-person “mobile office hours” to register eligible residents and answer questions. Four in-person registration events have already been hosted in Braidwood and Wilmington.

Residents interested in utilizing Access Will County Dial-a-Ride must fill out a one-page registration form, either by contacting their local municipality, township office, or the Will County Executive Office at (815) 774-6346 or [email protected]. Residents schedule a ride directly with Pace from their home and back for any purpose.

More information on Access Will County Dial-a-Ride can be found at www.willcounty.gov/access.