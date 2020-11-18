Will County Forest Preserve District Receives Grant
Informational COVID-19 signs have been installed at all Forest Preserve District of Will County trailheads and preserve entrances to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus as people resume outdoor recreational activities. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)
The Bolingbrook Park District and the Will County Forest Preserve District on receiving substantial Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants to improve their services to the public.
“Nature always refreshes and educates,” State Senator Pat McGuire said. “These grants will enable Bolingbrook and Will County residents to better enjoy time outside, a need that is great during this pandemic and certainly will be after it.”
The Bolingbrook Park District plans to use the more than $500,000 grant to improve its Hidden Oaks Outdoor Pavilion – an outdoor classroom space for nature programs.
The Will County Forest Preserve District is using its $750,000 grant to make improvements to its Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Located where the Des Plaines, DuPage, and Kankakee Rivers meet to form the Illinois River, the center provides indoor nature exhibits and observation spaces.