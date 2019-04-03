Will County Forest Preserve Prescribed Burns
By Monica DeSantis
Apr 3, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Prescribed-burning-Rock-Run-Preserve-Chris-Cheng-March-2019-Will County Forest Preserve picture

Prescribed burns are scheduled to take place today at Hickory Creek Preserve in Mokena and McKinley Woods in Channahon. The burns could be postponed if weather conditions change and are not conducive for this activity.

Residents living within a half-mile of a burn site are notified at the beginning of burn season via postcards and the night before a scheduled burn through reverse 911 calls to landlines. Cell phones can be registered to receive reverse 911 calls through the Will County Emergency Management Agency.

For more information on prescribed burns, visit the Prescribed Burning Page at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org.

