Will County Fourth In State For Fully Vaccinated People
Joliet West Field House vaccine clinic/ss
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 943 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths. In addition, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 16-22, 2021 is 2.2%.
Meanwhile, Will County has fully vaccinated over quarter of a million people and over 564-thosuand have received at least one dose. Will County is fourth in the state for fully vaccinated people and fifth in state for at least one dose administered.