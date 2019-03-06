Will County Fugitive Taken Into Custody

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of fugitive Jeremy E Johnsen a age 36-year-old male from Crete, Illinois. Johnsen was wanted by Will County Sheriff’s Police in reference to Violation of an Order of Protection in Will County, and Stalking charges issued in Lake County, Indiana. Additional felony charges in Will County are pending.

Charges allege that Johnsen, having been served an Order of Protection, maintained a course of conduct of harassment, stalking, and threatening his ex-wife and her family members. Johnsen made threats to harm police and himself, including violence with firearms and explosives.

Working in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service, investigators in Will County and Indiana conducted dozens of hours of surveillance, interviews, and investigative work to develop a location for Johnsen. A search warrant was obtained for Johnsen, who was located inside a relative’s home despite that family knowing about the warrants. Johnsen was taken into custody without incident, and will face charges in Will County before going to face charges in Lake County, Indiana.