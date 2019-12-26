Will County Gas Station Robbed Twice in Four Days
The Will County’s Sheriff Department is investigating the two armed robberies at the same Frankfort Township gas station within four days of one another. It was on Christmas eve morning at 5:40 a.m. that the Speedway Gas Station, located at 7218 Lincoln Highway in Frankfort Township, was robbed for the second time in four days. The station was also robbed on December 20th at 4:30 a.m. Initial reports indicate that the offenders are the same individuals in each of these robberies and similarities suggest they have been involved in recent robberies in other jurisdictions.
The individuals are identified as male blacks, mostly unidentifiable, wearing dark clothing, gloves, and ski masks, armed with handguns. In both incidents, the offenders enter the store, fully covered, and order the employees and a customer to the ground by gunpoint. Employees are ordered to the back room while the offenders load cartons of Newport cigarettes into large garbage bags and take any currency that is in the register. In some of the robberies, offenders have stolen customers’ wallets. The vehicles used in recent area robberies have been identified as a white Jeep Grand Cherokee or a white Kia Optima. Both vehicles have been observed on video surveillance with the registration plates covered by black garbage bags.
Will County Sheriff’s detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying these individuals. Crime tips can be given by calling the Sheriff’s Investigations Division at 815-727-8574 or online at Crime Stoppers. Please visit: www.crimestoppersofwillcounty.org. You can remain anonymous. There is a cash reward for any tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of these individuals.