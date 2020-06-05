Will County GOP Calling For Investigation Regarding Actions By Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow
Will County Courthouse/md
A press conference being held today at 9:30 a.m. – Friday, June 5, 2020 – Will County Court House
Press Release Will County Republicans Central Committee below:
“Nominee Rick Muñoz Discovers Secret Proceeding Intending to Block Him From the Ballot”
Will County Republican Chairman, George Pearson, together with the nominees for State’s Attorney, Rick Muñoz, Anthony Granata for Clerk of Circuit Court, and for Auditor James Buiter, announced today that they are calling for the Illinois State Board of Elections to investigate certain actions of the Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow relative to a secret filing and a secret proceeding which was held on the morning of June 1st, 2020.
The Petition for Appointment of a Special Prosecutor was sought because the Will County Clerk “anticipated” seeking an opinion on whether she could refuse to accept the Republican Candidates’ Petitions on the very last day they may be filed. Glasgow conducted the secret proceeding at least five hours before Republican Chairman George Pearson had filed any petitions on behalf of the Will County Republican Central Committee.
Muñoz has filed an emergency motion with the court to unseal Glasgow’s petition and for a copy of an actual transcript of the court proceedings. Unsealed records indicated the presence at the secret proceedings were three supervisors from Glasgow’s Office, Mary Tatroe (head of the Civil division), Kris Koch, and Mike Fitzgerald of the felony criminal divisions. Also present at the secret hearing were Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry and her Chief of Staff Charles “Chuck” Pelkie. Pelkie was Jim Glasgow’s Chief of Staff at the State’s Attorney’s Office until 2018.