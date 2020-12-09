      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Will County Has A New Chief Judge Of The Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court

Dec 9, 2020 @ 8:00am
12th Judicial Circuit Cour of Will County Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt

Judge Daniel L. Kennedy has been elected to his first term as Chief Judge of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit- Will County. The Chief Judge was elected as a Circuit Court Judge in 2014. He previously served as the Presiding Judge of the Misdemeanor Division and currently serves in the Felony Division. He takes over for Judge Richard Schoenstedt who has served in the position of the Chief Judge since 2012.

During his tenure, Chief Judge Schoenstedt oversaw the construction of the new Will County Courthouse.

In press release, Chief Judge Schoenstedt says, “he’s grateful that we have been able to accomplish so much during my time as Chief Judge and I know that Chief Judge Kennedy will continue to lead the Twelfth Circuit to even greater accomplishments in the years ahead.”

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Tony’s Market to Take Over Old K-Mart Building
Illinois Public Health Director Clarifying New CDC Guidelines
Lockport Fire Medics Resuscitate Child After Being Rescued From Burning Home
IHSA Confirms Winter Sports Will Not Begin Until 2021