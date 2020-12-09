Will County Has A New Chief Judge Of The Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court
12th Judicial Circuit Cour of Will County Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt
Judge Daniel L. Kennedy has been elected to his first term as Chief Judge of the Twelfth Judicial Circuit- Will County. The Chief Judge was elected as a Circuit Court Judge in 2014. He previously served as the Presiding Judge of the Misdemeanor Division and currently serves in the Felony Division. He takes over for Judge Richard Schoenstedt who has served in the position of the Chief Judge since 2012.
During his tenure, Chief Judge Schoenstedt oversaw the construction of the new Will County Courthouse.
In press release, Chief Judge Schoenstedt says, “he’s grateful that we have been able to accomplish so much during my time as Chief Judge and I know that Chief Judge Kennedy will continue to lead the Twelfth Circuit to even greater accomplishments in the years ahead.”