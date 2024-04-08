Will County Health Department Announces Second Positive Case of Measles In Will County

The Will County Health Department (WCHD) has confirmed an additional positive case of measles in Will County on Friday, April 5th.

The Will County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff is working to collect additional details to identify and notify people that may have been exposed to measles, provide education, and recommend appropriate measures. Additionally, the WCHD is in close contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) as the active investigation continues.

The WCHD has identified the following public location where possible exposure may have occurred. Members of the public who were at the following location at the listed date and time may have been exposed:

Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital – Emergency Department (333 Madison St. – Joliet, IL 60435) Tuesday, April 2, Between 1:00 am – 11:30 am.

Those previously vaccinated against measles are likely protected and do not require further action. Anyone exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and call the Health Department if symptoms develop. Unvaccinated individuals who were at the location above at the date and time listed may have been exposed to measles and should contact the Will County Health Department’s Communicable Disease staff at 815-727-8481 if they have not already been contacted.

Measles cases have been on the rise throughout the country and in Illinois. There have been 58 confirmed cases of measles in Illinois in 2024, including 54 in Chicago, two in Will County, one in suburban Cook County and one in Lake County. The 57 cases are the most in Illinois since 17 cases were reported in 2015. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), measles cases have been reported in 18 states through March 28.

“Measles is a vaccine preventable disease,” said Alpesh Patel, Chief Epidemiologist for the for the Will County Health Department. “Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious complications which is why we’re encouraging the public to make sure that they have received the MMR vaccine.”



Measles can cause major health complications, especially in children younger than five. According to the CDC, about 1 in 5 people in the U.S. who get measles will be hospitalized and some cases can lead to brain swelling or fatal pulmonary disorders. Pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems may also be at more serious risk for complications.

Measles signs and symptoms generally appear 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Common symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, red or watery eyes and tiny white spots that appear inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek (Koplik’s spots). A rash comprised of small red spots generally begins 3-5 days after other signs of the illness begin. The rash typically starts at the face and then spreads down the rest of the body. An infected person can spread measles up to four days before the rash appears and up to four days after the rash has been present.

A person with measles can spread the disease to others even before they feel sick. According to the CDC, 9 out of 10 susceptible people (unvaccinated or have never had measles) who are exposed to measles will get sick.

Measles is easily preventable with an MMR vaccine. According to the CDC, the vaccine is 97% effective against measles when administered in two doses while one dose is 93% effective. Will County residents are encouraged to review their immunization and medical records and contact their healthcare provider to determine if they are protected from the measles. Immunization records recorded in the Illinois immunization registry can be accessed using the Illinois Department of Public Health Vax Verify portal at: dph.illinois.gov/vaxverify.html.

Most doctor’s offices and pharmacies can provide MMR vaccines. The MMR vaccine is also available at the Will County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic. Appointments can be reserved for immunizations at our offices in Joliet (501 Ella Ave.), Bolingbrook (323 Quadrangle Drive) and Monee (5601 W. Monee-Manhattan Road) by calling 815-740-8143.

For more information on measles please visit the CDC website at: www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html