WILL COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT BEGINS ONSITE DRIVE-UP COVID-19 TESTING

Starting Tuesday, February 15, the Will County Health Department [WCHD] will be offering free COVID-19 PCR testing at its Joliet location—501 Ella Avenue.
Testing will be available from 9AM to 1PM through March 10 as follows:
Feb. 15-18, Tuesday through Friday
Feb. 22-25, Tuesday through Friday
Feb. 28- March 3, Monday through Thursday
March 7-10, Monday through Thursday
Interested individuals are asked to drive-up, complete a short registration process, and give a self- test as directed. There is no need to leave one’s car throughout the process.
Those interested in this testing are asked to enter from Neal Avenue and move to the north end of the parking lot. All should follow posted signs and the instructions of WCHD staff.
Test results will be emailed to participants as soon as 2 days after testing.