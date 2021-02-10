Will County Health Department Call Center Should Be Up And Running Within 10 Days
Will County Health Department executive Sue Olenek says a new call center to handle questions and make appointments for COVID vaccines will be up and running within 7 to 10 days. The call center will be located a remote location and have 25 full time representatives.
For the those who signed up for a vaccine on the Will County Health Department website, you will be hard pressed to miss a communication through the reverse 911 call. Those that signed up will be getting a text, email and phone if you signed up with all that information.
The reverse calls will begin going out sometime next week. Will County is 4th in state for the number of vaccines administered. Cook, DuPage and Lake Counties have done more. But Illinois ranks 34th in the nation in getting the vaccine of which Olenek doesn’t know why that is considering Illinois is the 4th populated state in the country. Illinois has received 2.1 million doses of the vaccine and administered over 1.4 million doses.