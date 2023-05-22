Will County Health Department & Community Health to Host Second Annual Job Fair

The Will County Health Department and Community Health Center is hosting its second annual job fair on Wednesday, May 24. The job fair will be held in the Community Room at the Will County Health Department located at 501 Ella Avenue in Joliet. The fair will run from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Job seekers will find a wealth of exciting career opportunities in public health at the Will County Health Department and Community Health Center. Job openings range from staff nurses, certified medical assistants, program managers, registration clerks, mental health counselors and a wide array of other career opportunities. A complete list of current job openings can be found at willcountyhealth.org/job-opportunities

Job seekers will have the chance to learn about the various open positions and apply on the spot. The Workforce Center of Will County’s Mobile Workforce Center will also be on site to assist applicants in developing and editing a resume.

“We are so excited about our second annual job fair,” said Will County Health Department Director of Human Resources Stacey Knack. “We can’t wait to meet all the job seekers.”

The mission of the Will County Health Department is to prevent disease and promote a healthier environment for all residents, business operators, and visitors. Our agency of professionally trained staff work cohesively to assure public health and safety measures are maintained through services and programs the department provides based on the needs of the community.

For more information, please contact either Johnathan Godfrey ([email protected]) or Shalanda Mallard ([email protected]).