Will County Health Department Hosting Vaccine Clinic In Honor Of Bolingbrook Teen

A very special vaccination clinic in memory of Bolingbrook High School student Dykota Morgan is scheduled for this coming Saturday, June 26th. The 15-year-old died 2 days after testing positive with COVID. The Will County Health Department will be offering the first doze of the Pfizer vaccine at Humphrey Middle School at 777 Falconridge Way in Bolingbrook between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. Schedule your appointment online at willcountyhealth.org or by calling 815-774-7386 or you can scan the QR code by clicking here.