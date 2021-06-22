      Weather Alert

Will County Health Department Hosting Vaccine Clinic In Honor Of Bolingbrook Teen

Jun 22, 2021 @ 10:36am

A very special vaccination clinic in memory of Bolingbrook High School student Dykota Morgan is scheduled for this coming Saturday, June 26th. The 15-year-old died 2 days after testing positive with COVID. The Will County Health Department will be offering the first doze of the Pfizer vaccine at Humphrey Middle School at 777 Falconridge Way in Bolingbrook between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. Schedule your appointment online at willcountyhealth.org or by calling 815-774-7386 or you can scan the QR code by clicking here.

 

 

Popular Posts
Illinois Farmer fighting back with a federal lawsuit challenging the American Rescue Plan’s unlawful race-based farm loan forgiveness provision
Fire In Morris At Saloon
Bolingbrook Child Struck and Killed by Vehicle
Man in Joliet Police Custody Taken to Hospital After Allegedly Swallowing Unknown Substance
One Person Wounded in Accidental Shooting in Minooka
Connect With Us Listen To Us On