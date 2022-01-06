      Breaking News
Will County Health Department Refers Fake COVID Testing Sites To IL Attorney General

Jan 5, 2022 @ 6:00pm
Will County Health Department

Will County Health Department Director Sue Olenek announced on the Kevin Kollins Show yesterday, that her office has refered several COVID testing sites to IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul. She said that her office had recieved several complaints on the fake testing sites, saying it took several days longer to get results back after patients were tested for COVID-19. This follows the Lake County Health Department announcing they are investigating claims of fake testing sites in their county.

To search for a testing site near you from the IDPH, click here.

 

