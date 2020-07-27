Will County Health Department Testing Sites
Will County Health Department Bolingbrook/md
The Will County Community Health Center is providing COVID-19 testing free to anyone who wants to be tested. You will not receive a bill for this test and the health center will not collect any money at the location. If you have insurance, a small administrative free will be billed directly to your insurance by the Illinois Department of Public Health to cover the cost of processing the sample at the laboratory. You will still be able to receive the free test if you don’t have insurance.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Testing Sites and Dates
These testing locations are walk-in, first come first served (all locations will test 9 AM – 1 PM)
Mon July 27, Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31: Will Co Health Dept Eastern Branch Office, 5601 Manhattan-Monee Road, Monee (here each Mon)
Fri July 31, Aug 7, 14, 21, 28: Will Co Health Dept Northern Branch Office, 323 Quadrangle Dr, Bolingbrook (here each Fri)
Tues Aug 11: Village of Shorewood, 1 Towne Ctr Blvd
Wed Aug 12: Wilmington Park District, 315 N Water St
Tues Aug 18, 25: Joliet Park District, 300 West Jefferson Street
Wed Aug 26: Shiloh Baptist Church 18101 W Oak Ave, Lockport
———————————————————–
Congregate Settings Testing Sites & Dates
These testing locations are limited to employees, residents and/or clients of the participating organization (all locations will test 9 AM – 1 PM)
Wed July 29th: Spanish Community Center, 309 N Eastern, Joliet
(go to parking lot on Franklin)
Thurs July 30th: Marley Oaks, 12631 W. 187th St, Mokena
Tues Aug 4th: Will Co Senior Services, 251 Center St, Joliet
Wed Aug 5th: Clarendale of Mokena, 21536 Wolf Road
Thurs Aug 6th: Daybreak Center, 611 Cass St, Joliet
Wed Aug 19th: Daybreak Center, 611 Cass St, Joliet
Thurs Aug 20th: 1st Baptist Church of University Park, 450 University Pkwy