Will County Health Department to Lock Doors During Normal Business Hours; Services Will Continue
For the safety of their staff and the community, beginning Friday, March 20th, the Will County Health Department (WCHD) will be locking their doors during normal business hours. Walk-in visitors and clients will not be able to be accommodated at this time due to concerns about the spreading of Coronavirus. Will County Community Health Center (WCCHC) patients needing services are required to make an appointment, walk-ins are not being taken.
“I must stress that we are not stopping operations,” said WCHD Executive Director Sue Olenek. “We are finding alternate ways to continue to provide services, while limiting unnecessary contact between the public and our staff. Lake, Kane, Grundy, DuPage, DeKalb, and Kendall Counties’ Health Departments are also modifying operations, along with some municipal offices in Will County and surrounding communities.”
The WCHD asks you to call ahead before arrival for whichever WCHD service you need as it is possible that they may be able to accommodate you over the phone, or via e-mail.
If you are asked to come in, upon arrival at all WCHD locations or WCCHC doors, you will be asked if you have an appointment. If not, you will be given the contact information to make the necessary appointment. If the appointment is deemed necessary, you will be screened and have your temperature taken before the services are offered.
The Will County Health Department has also activated a COVID-19 Hotline, which can be reached at 815-740-8977 for general information about Coronavirus. Additional information is available at willcountyhealth.org, cdc.gov, and dph.illinois.gov.
WCHD FHS Immunizations Clinic: 815-740-8143
WCHD WIC Joliet: 815-727-8524
WCHD Environmental Health Joliet 815-727-8490
WCHD Environmental Health Lab Joliet 815-727-8517
WCHD Environmental Health Bolingbrook 630-679-7030
WCHD Environmental Health Monee 708-534-5721
WCHD Behavioral Health Joliet 815-727-8521
WCHD Vital Records 815-727-8639
CHC (Medical, Behavioral Health, & Dental) 815-727-8670
WCHD Human Resources 815-727-8976