Will County Health Department & Will County Collaborate to Expand TB Testing

The Will County Health Department and Will County’s Sunny Hill Tuberculosis Clinic have announced a new collaboration to expand Tuberculosis (TB) testing availability to Will County residents. The expanded testing services are now available at the Will County Health Department’s branch offices in Monee and Bolingbrook, along with the existing Joliet location at the Will County Health Department’s main office.

“This partnership is increasing the accessibility of testing options in Will County,” said County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “We continue to prioritize bringing important services closer to where residents live and work.”

The Sunny Hill Tuberculosis Clinic is responsible for tuberculosis control and prevention in Will County. The TB Clinic is responsible for surveillance, contact follow-up, training and education, monitoring and evaluation of case management for Latent and Active Tuberculosis.

TB testing at the Will County Health Department’s North Branch Office in Bolingbrook (325 Quadrangle Drive) will be offered weekly on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Testing at the Will County Health Department’s Eastern Branch Office in Monee (5601 Monee-Manhattan Road) will be offered monthly on the second Tuesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Testing is also available in Joliet at the TB Clinic’s primary location on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The TB Clinic shares space with the Will County Health Department’s main office in Joliet at 501 Ella Avenue.

Walk-in appointments for TB testing are welcome at all locations, but appointments are preferred and can be scheduled by calling 815-740-4420.

“Recognizing our collective responsibility, the TB Board and I proposed testing at the North and East branch offices,” said Joyce Parker, Administrator of the Sunny Hill Tuberculosis Clinic. “Tuberculosis, being an airborne disease, poses a threat to everyone, regardless of their background or health status.”

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the bacteria primarily targets the lungs. However, TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain. Not everyone infected with TB germs becomes sick. As a result, two TB-related conditions exist: latent TB infection (or inactive TB) and TB disease. If not treated properly, TB disease can be fatal.

The Sunny Hill TB Clinic advises residents that getting tested and treated for TB can protect yourself, your family and friends, and your community. The CDC recommends those with a higher-risk for TB infection should be tested, including:

People who have spent time with someone who has TB disease.

People who have traveled to a country or are from a country that the CDC has flagged as having a high TB risk.

People who live or work in high-risk settings (correctional facilities, long-term care facilities or nursing homes, and homeless shelters).

Health care workers who care for patients that are in a high-risk population for TB.

Infants, children and adolescents exposed to adults who are at increased risk for latent tuberculosis infection or TB disease.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Will County and the Sunny Hill Tuberculosis Clinic to offer expanded TB testing at our branch offices in Monee and Bolingbrook,” said Elizabeth Bilotta, Executive Director of the Will County Health Department. “Increasing the availability of TB testing fits right in line with our mission to prevent disease and promote a healthier environment for all residents, businesses and visitors to Will County.”

The Will County Health Department’s branch offices in Monee and Bolingbrook also offer primary healthcare services, behavioral health services, immunizations, environmental health services along with immunizations and the Women, Infants & Children WIC) program.