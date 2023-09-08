Will County Hosting Several Recycling Events in September

The Will County Resource Recovery and Energy (RRE) Division will be hosting several recycling events in September, including three collection events and an educational seminar.

“These community recycling events are a great opportunity for residents to responsibly dispose of items during Fall cleaning,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “Our Land Use Department works to ensure that these recycling collections are spread out across the entire county, so residents can access these free collection events as they are able.”

Will County’s annual Fall Recyclepalooza event will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in New Lenox. The event offers free disposal of a variety of household items, including recycling, household hazardous waste, Styrofoam, and both scrap wood and metal. Residents can also donate items for reuse, including textiles, clothing, toys, books, and small home goods.

An appointment is required to drop off items at this popular event and the address will be made available to residents after their appointment is made. Residents can visit www.willcountygreen.com to register and for a list of accepted items. Registration ends at 8 a.m. on September 8. Volunteers are also needed to help the event run smoothly. Residents can sign up for volunteering at https://tinyurl.com/WillVolunteer.

The RRE Division is also partnering with the Will County Fairground Association to host a Waste Tire Collection Event on September 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Will County Fairgrounds in Peotone (710 S. West St.). Only non-heavily soiled tires from cars, tractors, and small truck tires will be accepted. Residents must be able to unload their own tires. Registration is not required for this event.

Additionally, a free Electronics Recycling Event will be hosted on September 23 from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm at the parking lot of A-Team Recyclers in Shorewood (304 Gregory Ct.). Registration is not required for this event.

For more information about these events and a full list of accepted items, visit www.willcountygreen.com.