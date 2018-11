Will County is in a Winter Storm Warning from 6:00 p.m. Sunday till 9:00 a.m. on Monday morning. Conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate once the storms reaches our area. Expect hazardous to dangerous and quickly changing travel conditions. Winds could reach up 40 to 50 mph and will cause blowing and drifting snow. Snowfall in the Will County area could reach 4″ to 6″.