Will County Joins First-Ever Regional Partnership for Economic Development

Will County has joined regional leaders to announce the formation of the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership. This first-of-its-kind collaboration among the seven counties of northeastern Illinois (Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Will) and the City of Chicago aims to drive economic growth and advance equity across the region and its diverse communities.

As our local economy continues to grow and adapt to a changing environment, the importance of a regional partnership has never been clearer,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “We will be able to achieve more by working together. I look forward to working with my county colleagues throughout the Chicagoland region to develop a comprehensive economic development strategy.

The Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership will focus on promoting the region’s many assets, including extensive freight infrastructure, diverse talent, strong exporting industries, and world-class institutions of innovation, research, and culture to develop a competitive global identity. Also, international engagement will be coordinated among the partners, and they will share and optimize resources like market research and asset mapping to achieve greater efficiency and scale.