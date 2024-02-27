1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Judge Submits Resignation

February 27, 2024 6:49AM CST
Will County Judge Dave Carlson – photo courtesy Illinois 12th Circuit Court

A Will County Judge is retiring two years before his term expires. Judge Dave Carlson has submitted his resignation to the Illinois Supreme Court with his last day holding a gavel on April 30th. No word on his next move. He once served as a prosecutor in the Will County State’s Attorney Office under both Jim Glasgow and former Republican Will County State’s Attorney Jeff Tomczak.

Carlson was in private practice in his career, as a law partner of former Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk. Carlson’s term expires in 2026 and has a salary of just under 240-thousand dollars a year.

