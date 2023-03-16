1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law

March 16, 2023 12:20PM CDT
Share
Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law
Photo Credit: Will County State’s Attorney’s Office

A 36-year-old Chicago woman was convicted on Wednesday of violently attacking her mother-in-law back in 2019. Nicole Vieni was convicted by a Will County jury of Aggravated Battery of a Senior Citizen, Domestic Violence, and Interfering with Reporting Domestic Violence.

It was back in 2019 when the 78-year-old victim was lying in her bed when an intoxicated Vieni broke through the locked door and struck the victim several times, knocking her to the floor. Vieni then took her mother-in-law’s phone and called 911, alleging that she had been struck by the victim and seeking permission to hit her back.

Vieni ultimately admitted on the 911 call that she already had hit the victim. When the police arrived, she was still at the home and her mother-in-law was lying on her bedroom floor unable to get up.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 17.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Walmart Employee Arrested For Burglary and Theft
2

Pritzker Administration Fines Parent Company Of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
3

Joliet Man Charged with Attempted Murder of a Joliet Police Officer
4

Lockport Man Dies In Head On Collision On Wednesday Morning
5

Video of new Houbolt Rd. Extension

Recent Posts