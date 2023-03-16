Will County Jury Convicts Woman of Attacking Mother-in-Law

A 36-year-old Chicago woman was convicted on Wednesday of violently attacking her mother-in-law back in 2019. Nicole Vieni was convicted by a Will County jury of Aggravated Battery of a Senior Citizen, Domestic Violence, and Interfering with Reporting Domestic Violence.

It was back in 2019 when the 78-year-old victim was lying in her bed when an intoxicated Vieni broke through the locked door and struck the victim several times, knocking her to the floor. Vieni then took her mother-in-law’s phone and called 911, alleging that she had been struck by the victim and seeking permission to hit her back.

Vieni ultimately admitted on the 911 call that she already had hit the victim. When the police arrived, she was still at the home and her mother-in-law was lying on her bedroom floor unable to get up.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 17.