Will County Landlord Indicted In Killing Of Palestinian American boy

October 27, 2023 5:28AM CDT
Joseph Czuba/Will County Sheriff’s mug shot

The Will County landlord accused of stabbing a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy to death will remain in custody. Joseph Czuba was formally indicted yesterday by a Will County grand jury on hate crime, murder and other charges. The charges stem from a knife attack earlier this month in Plainfield Township that killed Wadea Al-Fayoume and left his mother hospitalized. Prosecutors say Czuba targeted the victims because of their Muslim faith, and because of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

 

