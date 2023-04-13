Will County Launches Interactive Map for Monitoring 2023 Road Construction

The Will County Division of Transportation (WCDOT) has launched a new interactive online map to help residents stay up to date on county-wide construction projects. The map includes the 2023 Will County Road Construction Schedule, with multiple reconstruction, repaving, and improvement projects scheduled.

While traffic cones and delays are not always a welcome sight, our 2023 construction schedule will bring about significant roadway improvements in many parts of the county,” said County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “I urge residents to plan ahead and look at our new interactive map to track construction projects throughout the season. This is a user-friendly tool to allow easy access to information about ongoing construction,

The new Construction Projects Interactive Map, developed by Will County’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Division, will be updated throughout the year to reflect construction project status. The map can be found online at www.WillCountyIllinois.com/DOT.

No matter what kind of roadwork is being performed, we would like residents and commuters to try and avoid roads with active construction crews,” said WCDOT Director Jeff Ronaldson. “The interactive construction projects map is a great tool for every resident to keep up with current roadwork throughout Will County. Unexpected situations and weather issues could delay construction or require rescheduling the project, so checking the map frequently throughout the year is recommended.

WCDOT urges commuters to try to avoid construction zones whenever possible to minimize congestion. When driving on these roadways, signs should be followed for partial lane closures and construction zone speed limits to help keep workers safe.

The 2023 construction schedule can be found here.