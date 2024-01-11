Will County Launches Long Term Planning Effort for Transportation

“Our Way Forward” plan will serve as a 25-year roadmap for transportation projects

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and the Will County Division of Transportation announced that the county is embarking on a long-term planning effort to guide the next 25 years of transportation projects. The “Our Way Forward 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan” will incorporate public feedback in evaluating future priorities, including through an online survey and workshops.

“This long-term plan will be an important step in implementing a more comprehensive vision of transportation for Will County,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant. “Responsible and forward-thinking planning will support our goal of reducing congestion on our roadways, which will improve both public safety and air quality in our communities. These efforts will also help us identify investments that empower all modes of transportation for residents.”

During the development of the plan, the county-wide infrastructure for all modes of transportation will be assessed, including walking, biking, driving transit, and freight. Once completed, the plan will be used to identify transportation investments that align with the public’s goals for the county, such as improved safety and quality of life, reduced congestion, and enhanced economic development.

“This plan will be vital to ensure we are ready to take the right steps at the right time as we invest our transportation dollars within the County,” said Will County Division of Transportation Director Jeff Ronaldson.

The public is invited to take the online survey to share their travel preferences and transportation priorities. The survey is available online at www.ourwaywill.co and will remain open through February.

“Public engagement will be critical to ensure that this plan is successful,” said Will County Board Public Works & Transportation Chair Joe Van Duyne. “This is the perfect opportunity for residents to influence the next 25 years of transportation projects. I look forward to the development of a plan that will promote all forms of mobility in Will County.”

The plan is currently in its first phase, which will assess existing and future conditions. Phase One will also include two virtual workshops for the public on February 6th at 6 PM and February 7th at 12 PM. The planning process includes four phases and three rounds of public engagement, with the final plan expected in August 2025.

Take Survey click here.