Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death

Mark Ramsey

Bond set at half-a-million dollars for a Custer Park man arrested on two counts of “The Concealment of Death.”

On November 22, 2022, Mark Ramsey, was arrested in his home after an arrest warrant was issued for Ramsey’s arrest in the connection of the disappearance of Adam Watts, who was 44 years of age, from Custer Park.

On May 7th of this year, Adam Watts was reported missing to the Braidwood Police Department by a family member along with friends after not hearing from Watts for months.

On May 14th, after an intense investigation, Adam Watts’ body was discovered wrapped in several layers of material and plastic, that was ratchet strapped into a removed truck bedliner and dumped in a densely wooded area , in rural Kankakee County. The investigation was conducted by the Braidwood Police Department with the assistance of The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Pro Act Unit.

The autopsy was performed by The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office. Watts cause of the death was determined to be an accidental drug overdose due to methamphetamine intoxication.