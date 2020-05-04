Will County Nursing Homes Continue to See Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Meadowbrook Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Bolingbrook/md
More COVID cases at Will County nursing homes. Illinois Department of Public Health reports Symphony of Joliet now has 127 cases with 24 deaths, two previous deaths have been reclassified. Sunny Hill nursing home has 24 cases and 5 deaths. Also Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook reports 93 cases and 10 deaths. To see the complete list of nursing home cases in Illinois by county click here.