Will County Offers Grants As 50th Anniversary Of Earth Day Approaches
Will County Buidling
The Will County Resource Recovery and Energy Division is offering two grant programs as a way to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day and encourage actions that encourage environmentally beneficial behaviors.
An Electric Vehicle Charging Grant is open to all Municipalities, Park Districts and Libraries and other taxing bodies. The program provides grants up to $3,500 reimbursement funds for Level 2 Charging Stations installed for public use. There are also funds for $250 grants for designation of Level 1 Charging spaces. This grant program is intended to encourage residents and those working in Will County to purchase or lease electric vehicles or electric hybrids. This goal was established in the Will County Energy Plan.
An additional grant program targets waste reduction and is open to educational and park district entities only for reimbursement of up to $500 on the installation or switch out of water fountains to Refill stations. By providing easy access to an upright filling station, people will be encouraged to bring durable, refillable bottles and reduce water wasted at a traditional fountain. This goal was established in the Will County Solid Waste Plan as part of waste reduction. Twenty of these grants are available.
Will County Executive Larry Walsh, who oversees the Resource Recovery and Energy Division within the Will County Land Use Department, said he is excited to see these opportunities to improve “green” infrastructure and make it easier for our residents to take environmental actions.
“Will County residents have consistently shown their awareness of environmental issues and we continually seek convenient methods of offering sustainable options to them,” Walsh said. “Our Land Use Department continues to lead the way in creating programs that work to preserve our natural resources and make it easy for our residents to participate.”
The grant applications are located on front page of the WillCountyGreen.com, the County’s “green” website that also lists upcoming recycling events, energy efficiency and water conservation information for residents and businesses. The deadline to apply is July 1. Grants will be awarded beginning in April. For more information about other events, visit the website: www.willcountygreen.com.