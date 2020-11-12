Will County Office Building Closed to the Public Beginning Monday, November 16
Will County Buidling
With the number of coronavirus cases rapidly rising across the state of Illinois, Will County Executive Denise Winfrey will close the County Office Building to the public beginning Monday, November 16.
“The number of positive cases for COVID-19 has risen dramatically,” Winfrey said. “The health and wellness of our county employees and our residents is of utmost importance. We want to do everything we can to protect people which includes encouraging the public to wear a mask at all times, wash your hands often, and to maintain social distance. Closing our office building to the public is a responsible move to help limit the spread of this highly infectious virus.”
Residents are urged to contact any office within the county building by telephone or via email to inquire how to handle any application, transaction, etc. This decision follows the Illinois Department of Public Health’s new recommendations to work from home when possible, participate in only essential activities, limit any gathering to 10 people, and only travel if necessary. Statewide, the IDPH reports COVID-19 hospitalizations, including patients in Intensive Care Units and on ventilators, are at the same levels as the first peak of the virus earlier this year.
“We must all take these statistics seriously and not let down our guard,” Winfrey added.
For more information about the IDPH and its response to the COVID-19 crisis, visit the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.