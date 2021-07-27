Will County Officials encourage residents to continue COVID-19 precautions Number of positive cases in the county are on the rise

While nearly half the population of Will County is fully vaccinated, local officials are cautioning residents to continue COVID-19 precautions as the number of Delta variant cases are increasing. These precautions include frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask in public places for those who are unvaccinated.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is very effective in protecting the public health and controlling the number of positive cases,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “But this virus continues to mutate and produce other variants that can make people sick. We are encouraging people to protect their health and get vaccinated.”
There is concern about the rising Delta variant cases across the United States and without a national protocol, each region must make decisions based upon local data.
“The COVID-19 has different effects across the country,” said Will County Health Department Epidemiologist Alpesh Patel. “Working with the Illinois Department of Public Health, we have been closely monitoring the rise in the number of positive cases in Will County in recent weeks. Now is the time to slow down and resume our precautions to limit the spread as much as possible.”
Patel encourages people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And while it may not totally prevent any infection, people may not get as sick and die from the virus. Getting vaccinated will substantially decrease transmission of the variants. The more people vaccinated, the less transmission of any COVID strain.
“The research has proven the vaccine is effective in preventing and/or reducing the intensity of the Delta variant infection,” he said. “Being fully vaccinated, could mean the difference between life and death as we continue to learn more about this Delta variant.”
For information about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in Will County, visit www.willcountyhealth.org/vaccine-locations/.