Will County Recognized as Ally in Agriculture

January 26, 2023 10:25AM CST
From left to right: Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Will County Farm Bureau President Steve Warrick Sr., Secretary LuAnn Matejcak, Manager Mark Schneidewind, and Will County Board Chair Judy Ogalla.

The Will County Farm Bureau has recognized the Will County government as an “Ally in Agriculture” for their support of the local agriculture industry. Agriculture serves as one of the top economic engines of Will County.

