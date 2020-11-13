      Breaking News
Will County Recorder Of Deeds

Nov 13, 2020 @ 5:45am
In light of the recent developments regarding COVID-19 and our elevated cases, the Will County Recorder’s Office will be taking the following steps to limit exposure to the virus and to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers. It is our goal to continue to provide you with all of the necessary services that are available with as little direct contact as possible. Effective Monday, November 16, 2020 the Recorder’s Office will be closed to the public.
We ask that you refrain from coming to the office, please reach out via phone or email or visit our website at: http://www.willcountyrecorder.com/
We ask that any documentation for recording be provided via  USPS or a delivery service (Fed-Ex, UPS, etc.…). You also have the ability to electronically record documents with the exception
of plats and UCC’s. For more information visit our website at: http://www.willcountyrecorder.com/erecording-information
We can still fill document orders via mail, email or fax. These  requests can also be processed online at: https://tapestry.fidlar.com/Tapestry2/
