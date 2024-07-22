Will County Recorder’s Honor Rewards Program for Veterans

A free program that entitles our veterans to discounts and incentives at local businesses

Will County Recorder Karen A. Stukel is proud to show her gratitude and appreciation to our brave Veteran service members with a program, known as Honor Rewards. “With this program, Veterans can sign-up at my office or online to receive an Honor Rewards card, which qualifies them for discounts and services at participating businesses in our community,” states Karen A. Stukel, Will County Recorder. “This is a free program available to our Veterans.”

Stukel also encourages all service members to record their DD-214, military discharge papers. “This document is recorded at no charge to the veteran. By recording this very important document, they can keep their original document safe and simply use the certified copies that the office provides.”

To sign up, visit www.willcountyrecorder.com, click on the Honor Rewards button and fill out the form with their information and with what branch of the armed forces they have served. If an individual prefers to fill out the form in person instead of online, they can visit the office during regular business hours to sign up. The program is completely free and after signing up the veteran can expect to receive their Honor Rewards ID card in the mail in 2-3 weeks.

Local businesses and retailers can participate in the program by contacting the office directly or using the Business Sign-Up link on www.willcountyrecorder.com, under the Honor Rewards button. By participating, their business name and discount will be listed on the website for Will County, be provided to Veterans who receive an Honor Rewards card, and be mentioned in email blasts to current Honor Rewards members.

For more information, contact us at 815-740-4637 or visit www.willcountyrecorder.com.