Will County Residents Invited to Annual Shred Event
Will County residents are invited to participate in a community-wide shred event.
State Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (D-Shorewood) is partnering with State Representative Natalie Manley (D-Joliet) to host this free recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Abri Credit Union (1350 Renwick Road, Romeoville).
“This free event will allow local residents to dispose of old and sensitive documents in a safe way,” Bertino-Tarrant said.
To help reduce the chances of identity theft, experts recommend shredding things like bank statements, credit card offers and credit card convenience checks. Residents should also shred canceled credit cards, canceled checks, pay stubs, old photo IDs and tax returns that are more than three years old.
“I am happy to host these events so that my constituents have a convenient and secure way to dispose of sensitive documents and old medications,” said Manley. “This is a great way to help people protect themselves from identity theft and to ensure that their unused medicine is properly taken care of.”
To accommodate all participants, each person will be limited to two boxes of residential shredding. Boxes and bags will be returned. Documents will be accepted for shredding until trucks reach capacity. No electronics will be accepted.
Medication disposal services will also be offered by the Romeoville Police Department. No liquids or sharps will be accepted.
“Safely disposing of expired and unwanted prescriptions and medical supplies is a crucial step in fighting the opioid abuse crisis,” Bertino-Tarrant said. “I am thankful for the Romeoville Police Department’s partnership in keeping unnecessary drugs out of our homes.”
Electronics recycling services will not be offered at this event.
If residents have questions about the event Bertino-Tarrant urges them to contact her district office at (815) 254-4211 or visit www.SenatorBertinoTarrant.com.
Shredding Event
Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Location: Abri Credit Union (1350 Renwick Road, Romeoville)
