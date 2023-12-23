1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Responds After Buses Start Dropping Off Migrants

December 22, 2023 11:32PM CST
The Will County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is working to provide information and coordinate with municipalities and state agencies as the Chicagoland region is experiencing an increase in buses transporting asylum-seekers from the State of Texas.

Our municipalities have seen an increase in buses from Texas disembarking passengers at Metra stations and other locations throughout the county,” said Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson. “We are working to coordinate information between public safety agencies, the State of Illinois, and the City of Chicago. Our priority is ensuring humane transportation of asylum-seekers to the official Chicago landing zone.

Bus operators from the State of Texas have begun targeting suburban Metra stations as drop-off locations for asylum-seekers seeking to reach the nearest landing zone, located in the City of Chicago. Will County EMA will continue providing information and support to local governments throughout the Holiday weekend. Due to the lack of coordination and information from the State of Texas, there is no clear indication of the number of buses that might be arriving in Will County in the near future.

