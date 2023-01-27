Will County Restaurant Owner Fined for Violating Labor Laws

Photo by WJOL News.

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that federal investigators have found a Will County restaurant had illegally employed 25 minor-aged workers as bussers, runners and dishwashers. Federal investigators determined that Syl’s Restaurant and Lounge (Premier Events & Banquets Inc.) violated federal child labor laws limiting the number of hours that 14 and 15 year old employees can work.

They also say that seven other workers were denied overtime for hours over a 40 hour work week. As a result the Labor Department says that the employers have been assessed $18,350 in civil money penalties and recovered $2,671 in back wages for the seven employees who were paid straight time for all hours worked, including hours over 40 in a workweek.

Syl’s announced its closure under current management back on January 4th. The restaurant had been in business since 1946.